Women light candles for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester, May 23, 2017 (Darren Staples/Reuters)
Who is winning the fight to control LA’s public schools?
Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber last night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Who was the terrorist and what does the attack mean for Manchester’s immigrant community? Also, we talk to newly elected LAUSD school board member Kelly Gonez and Alex Caputo-Pearl, head of the LA teachers union, about the most expensive school board race in the country’s history, the conflict between the union and charter school supporters, and the future of LA’s public schools.
Twenty-two people were killed and 60 injured last night by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in the city of Manchester in northern England. The attacker was a 22-year-old, born in Britain to Libyan immigrants. We discuss the global impact of the attack and what it means for the immigrant community in Manchester.
Guests:
Steven Erlanger, New York Times (@StevenErlanger)
Juliette Kayyem, Kayyem Solutions (@juliettekayyem)
Raffaello Pantucci, Royal United Services Institute (@raffpantucci)
Roger Moore died at age 89 today. He played James Bond in seven films – Live and Let Die, Octopussy, Moonraker, and For Your Eyes Only, among others – picking up the character where Sean Connery left off. We remember his legacy and, of course, his Bond role.
Guests:
John Cork, author of the James Bond Encyclopedia
Here in LA the most expensive school board race in American history is over. It cost about $15 million for two races between charter schools and the teachers’ union. The union lost and the Los Angeles Unified School Board now has a majority of pro-charter members on it, deciding education policy for more than 600,000 children in the second largest school district in the nation. We speak to the head of UTLA and one of the new school board members.
Guests:
Kelly Gonez, LAUSD board member, District 6, Northeast valley
Alex Caputo-Pearl, United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow)
Arcadia is not lacking in restaurants that serve up delicious regional Chinese food. But earlier this year the San Gabriel Valley city scored a major culinary get with the opening of Chengdu Impression. The restaurant is the first U.S. location of a chain based in Chengdu, China, that boasts around 30 restaurants.
Guests:
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)