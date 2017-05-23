Who is winning the fight to control LA’s public schools?

Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber last night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Who was the terrorist and what does the attack mean for Manchester’s immigrant community? Also, we talk to newly elected LAUSD school board member Kelly Gonez and Alex Caputo-Pearl, head of the LA teachers union, about the most expensive school board race in the country’s history, the conflict between the union and charter school supporters, and the future of LA’s public schools.