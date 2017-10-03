Photo: A model displays a concealed carry purse during the National Rifle Association (NRA) Carry Guard Expo Fashion Show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., August 25, 2017. (Ben Brewer/Reuters)
Will Las Vegas push Congress to act on gun laws?
Democrats on Capitol Hill have renewed their push for tighter gun laws. Republicans say this is not the time to talk about that, and have temporarily shelved a bill that would have made it easier to buy gun silencers.
Guests:
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles (@adamwinkler)
The Las Vegas shooting left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured. Many of these people came from Southern California. Sandy Casey was a 35-year-old special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School. Susan Smith worked in a school in Simi Valley. Jack Beaton was a 54-year-old father from Bakersfield, who was killed when protecting his wife. We learn about them and the other victims.
The shooting in Las Vegas has left many of us rattled -- on top of the hurricanes and earthquakes. A local rabbi gives some perspective on handling terrible news.
Guests:
Steve Leder, Wilshire Boulevard Temple (@rabbileder)
Housing is the number one issue in Los Angeles right now, with soaring property costs, rising rents, and gentrification. It’s what we are focusing on in our eight-week series and podcast “There Goes The Neighborhood.”
Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
