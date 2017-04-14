Dr. Paul Song: Obamacare is not the progressive answer

Radiation oncologist and activist Dr. Paul Song has long been an outspoken critic of the current state of healthcare in the United States and of politicians who align themselves with insurance and pharmaceutical companies. Song served as a surrogate during Bernie Sanders’ presidential run. Song tells Robert Scheer about the many ill patients he has seen go bankrupt because of high healthcare costs. Song details how the Affordable Care Act’s did not go far enough with controlling costs and left millions uninsured, including undocumented immigrants. And while the healthcare system needs strong reform, he is encouraged by the next generation of doctors entering the field.

Guests:

Paul Song, radiation oncologist and activist

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

