James Cromwell: The consequences of doing nothing

James Cromwell has acted in many films and tv series, including LA Confidential, The Green Mile, and Babe. In recent years, he has become more active in social justice causes, including animal rights and fracking. He was recently charged with trespassing while protesting an orca show at Seaworld and could face time in jail. In their conversation, Cromwell tells host Robert Scheer why he decided to use his celebrity for social causes, and discusses his treatment in prison after a recent arrest. He also talks about his father's experience being a blacklisted director in Hollywood.