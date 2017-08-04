Robert Rosenthal: Embracing new forms of journalistic storytelling

A former executive editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer and managing editor for the San Francisco Chronicle, Robert Rosenthal says "fake news" has actually been around for decades, but that the Internet has become a particularly effective tool for government propaganda. The veteran journalist discusses working for the New York Times when it published the Pentagon Papers. He recounts his harrowing experience of being detained while reporting in Uganda. Rosenthal says the variety of platforms available now for investigative reporting makes it an especially exciting time to be a journalist.

Photo by Christopher Ho