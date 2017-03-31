Victor Narro: Undocumented immigrants living in fear

Victor Narro is the project director at the UCLA Labor Center and teaches at the University's law school. In this week's Scheer Intelligence, Narro tells host Robert Scheer about the constant fear undocumented immigrants are living with since President Trump has taken office. That fear, Narro says, has led some undocumented immigrants to avoid public places and not report domestic abuse for fear of exposure. Narro says he and many others in California are trying to make the state as protective as possible for immigrants. He tells Scheer that he believes this crackdown on a population of people who contribute enormously to the economy and society could destroy the social fabric of the United States.

Guests:

Victor Narro, UCLA Labor Center, @NarroVictor

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

