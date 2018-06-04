Could a Roseanne-less 'Roseanne' exist? Even if there were a way to set up a deal with the remaining cast members, ABC won't do anything if Roseanne Barr made money off the series, and as a producer of the original, it would be hard to cut cut her out of the contract completely. Looking forward to the future of 'Roseanne' is one issue--looking back is another one entirely. Re-runs of the original 'Roseanne' series have been pulled off of linear TV as well as Hulu. For the moment, you can still find old episodes on Amazon Prime. This brings up the age-old issue of separating the art from the artist. Other shows like 'The Cosby Show' and 'Dukes of Hazard' have also been temporarily pulled off of networks that were syndicating them. In the case of 'Cosby,' that show is likely gone for good following Cosby's conviction. But in the case of 'Roseanne,' an argument could be made that her episodes from decades ago have a special place in pop culture history and deserve to be available somewhere, thought probably not a place supported by ads.
Could there be a 'Roseanne' spinoff? Should there be?
Already there are talks of Sara Gilbert and potentially other cast members doing something without 'Roseanne.' But is there a way to do it so Barr wouldn't get money as a producer? We discuss, plus talk about separating the art from the problematic TV artist.
So much time for talk, so little time to watch Late night TV is everywhere--and now at any time you want. Much of it gets watched the next day in clip form. There's no way to watch all the shows--is this a case where less could be more? Not likely, but that won't stop us from making some suggestions!
Are networks failing when it comes to finales? A couple of recent broadcast series finales have gone out with a whimper rather than a bang. And other recently-canceled shows didn't even have the chance to air a true finale. Should networks take more care in providing a fond farewell for once-beloved shows, even if ratings aren't what they used to be?
Checking in on the upfronts: cancelations, pickups, diversity & more Mike's in New York for the annual TV upfronts, where all the networks give presentations to ad buyers, hoping to convince them to invest in the upcoming season. It's also the time of year when we learn which shows live and die.
In the war of the streamers, where does Hulu stack up? With its critical acclaim and buckets of awards, 'The Handmaid's Tale' was a major milestone for Hulu. Now the series is back for a second season, but Hulu hasn't made much other noise in terms of original shows. Does Hulu need to up its development game, or is this all part of its strategy?