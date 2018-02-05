This year, post-Super Bowl viewing came with a twist

When Netflix announced--via an ad on NBC--that the movie 'Cloverfield Paradox' would be available to watch right after the Super Bowl, the internet lost its mind. In a move borrowed from Beyonce, Netflix did no other marketing for the film (other than the $5 million ad). The moment felt like a confluence of a lot of disruptive events: a streamer capitalizing on all the captive eyeballs of the most popular linear TV event of the year, to send viewers to watch a movie in a fashion that's already disrupting the film industry. But, as Ted Sarandos is fond of pointing out, there's enough viewing for everybody. 'This is Us' still got great ratings, even if the numbers for the game itself were down.