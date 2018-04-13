ON AIR
It's time to start to change some of the silly rules in health care

Everyone’s opinions count, but leaders need to be motivated to change the status quo

Apr 15, 2018

Everyone’s opinions count, but leaders need to be motivated to change the status quo

Host:
Michael Wilkes

