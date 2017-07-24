ON AIR
Curtis Armstrong on 'Revenge of the Nerd' and a colorful career

Character actor Curtis Armstrong auditioned for the 1984 comedy Revenge of the Nerds, hoping to play the lead. The filmmakers saw him in the lesser role of Booger. At first, Armstrong told his agent, no way. But that role became a standout in Armstrong's long career as a character actor in film and TV. He shares stories of Booger and beyond in his new memoir.

Jul 24, 2017

Classically trained actor Curtis Armstrong envisioned a career on the stage -- until he got cast in Risky Business, and life took him in a different direction--to success as a character actor in film and TV. In his new memoir, Revenge of the Nerd, Curtis Armstrong shares stories from his long career playing second fiddles -- including the belching, nose-picking nerd Booger in 1984s Revenge of the Nerds. He tells us about getting cast in that role, the original darker ending of Risky Business, and tension on the set of Moonlighting.

Kaitlin Parker
Kaitlin Parker

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.

  • For years, it seemed like Chinese companies were buying up pieces of Hollywood. But now several of those deals are on shaky ground. And Wanda is finding when it comes to theme parks, Disney is simply unbeatable.
  • Why are the Fox-owning Murdochs attacking Trump now? It might have something to do with the pending deal for the very conservative company Sinclair to take over a wide array of TV stations.
  • The ad sales at the upfronts may not spell doom and gloom after all. While ratings are still way down, an ad buy on TV is a much safer bet than digital.
Curtis Armstrong on his memoir 'Revenge of the Nerd' 5 MIN

You may not immediately recognize the name Curtis Armstrong, but if you've seen Risky Business or Revenge of the Nerds,you're familiar with his work. His most enduring role is perhaps that of Booger, the super-slob nerd in the 1984 raunchy comedy.

In his new memoir, Revenge of the Nerd,Armstrong shares stories from his exceptionally successful career as a character actor. This was not the life that Armstrong had planned as a young man, when he devoted himself to becoming a classically trained theater actor.

When he auditioned for the 1983 movie Risky Business, Armstrong expected this was just a brief break from his true calling. He played Miles, best friend of uptight high schooler Joel, played by the then 19-year-old Tom Cruise. In a memorable scene where Joel's parents head out of town, Miles encourages his friend to embrace a certain life philosophy: "Every now and then, say what the f---?'"

Risky Business launched Armstrong on a long career as a character actor, including that defining role in Revenge of the Nerds. Armstrong's credits also include the 1980's ABC series Moonlighting, with Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, and more recently, Fox's New Girl and the CW's Supernatural.

 

When he joined us on the show, he shared stories from his new book and reflects on a life spent playing, as he puts it, "second bananas."

Guests:
Curtis Armstrong, actor and author (@curtisisbooger)

Revenge of the Nerd

Curtis Armstrong

