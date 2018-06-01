Dan Goor on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ dramatic reversal of fortune

When Fox dropped ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ after five seasons, showrunner Dan Goor could only pray that his show wasn’t truly done for. Within a day, his prayers were answered when NBC brought the sitcom back to life. Goor takes us through one of the most dramatic changes of fortune from this year’s upfront season. He talks to THR’s Lesley Goldberg about being in the bathroom when Fox flushed his show and initially hoping that Hulu might be its savior. He also tells us what NBC will allow on its air that Fox wouldn’t. Plus, two banters for a newsy week: Roseanne, Sam Bee, ‘Solo,’ upfronts takeaways and more.





