When Fox dropped ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ after five seasons, showrunner Dan Goor could only pray that his show wasn’t truly done for. Within a day, his prayers were answered when NBC brought the sitcom back to life. Goor takes us through one of the most dramatic changes of fortune from this year’s upfront season. He talks to THR’s Lesley Goldberg about being in the bathroom when Fox flushed his show and initially hoping that Hulu might be its savior. He also tells us what NBC will allow on its air that Fox wouldn’t. Plus, two banters for a newsy week: Roseanne, Sam Bee, ‘Solo,’ upfronts takeaways and more.
Dan Goor on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ dramatic reversal of fortune
Usually cancellation means death for a TV series, but these days, there is hope for resurrection. Showrunner Dan Goor went through an emotional Tilt-A-Whirl when his cop comedy ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was dropped by Fox after 5 seasons, only to be brought back to life by NBC just one day later. Goor takes us through the topsy turvy ride.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- In the wake of the ‘Roseanne’ cancellation following her racist tweets, the NY Times talks to writers about how stressful it was working on the show.
- Sam Bee called Ivanka Trump the c-word while talking about her father’s immigration tactic of separating parents and children. She has since apologized, though the backlash continues.
- Harvey Weinstein has been officially indicted and will likely have to agree to some kind of plea deal that may involve prison time.
- ‘Solo’ underperformed over the holiday weekend. Some cry ‘franchise fatigue,’ but why does no one seem to be sick of the Marvel movies? In this case, ‘Solo’ may have just been poorly executed.
SPECIAL TV BANTER
Lesley Goldberg, West Coast TV editor of The Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss recent TV stories and the aftermath of this years upfronts.
- The networks’ desire for vertically integrated shows asserted itself stronger than ever at this year’s TV upfronts. Two shows-- ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Last Man Standing’--were brought back to life by the studios that own their respective production companies after being canceled on other networks.
- And even though ‘Roseanne’ is canceled, the ‘Roseanne effect’ of featuring multicams about middle-class families will continue this fall.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
Lesley Goldberg, Hollywood Reporter (@Snoodit)
This week, we’re bringing you a conversation between The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ showrunner and co-creator Dan Goor.
The cop sitcom just wrapped it’s fifth and last season...at least on Fox (but fans don’t fear, it will live on elsewhere). In the finale, 99th precinct detectives Jake and Amy, played by Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero, finally get hitched, but of course not without many hitches.
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is produced by Universal Television, which is a division of NBC. Originally the NBC network passed on the show, which was then sold to Fox. It ran for five seasons with a faithful following, if not huge ratings.
Showrunner Dan Goor hoped that would be good enough to win it a sixth season--and then he got the bad news. He takes us through the range of emotions he experienced over the 30-some hours that encompassed the cancellation and then renewal of his show on NBC. He also talks about plans for the upcoming season--get ready for (occasional) cursing and pixelating!
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' showrunner Dan Goor, courtesy of NBC.
Guests:
Dan Goor, Writer, producer, co-creator of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (@djgoor)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
