For Billy Eichner, his time 'On the Street' got him an Emmy nom

For years, comedian Billy Eichner has been interrogating strangers on the streets of New York about pop culture in exchange for ridiculous prizes -- often with a celebrity in tow. All his badgering has paid off. This year, truTV's Billy on the Street scored its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Eichner explains why he won't tell any of his celebrity guests what will be asked of them ahead of time -- not even then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Photo: Billy Eichner (C) hits the streets of Manhattan with Jon Hamm in Season 5 of truTV's Billy on the Street