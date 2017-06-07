ON AIR
Because It's There

A former mountaineer returns to the Himalayas for one last climb...to bury his long lost friend.
[EXPLICIT LANGUAGE]

Jun 07, 2017

"Meru" is an amazing documentary about the obsession of a world-class climber named Conrad Anker, and it tells the story of the 1999 avalanche that killed his friend and partner Alex Lowe. That accident also took the life of a young climber named David Bridges. Now, 16 years later, the bodies of the two climbers have been discovered. In this week's story, a former mountaineer returns to the Himalayas for one last climb...to bury his long lost friend.

Note: This story contains explicit language.


For more information on Meru: Amazon, iTunes

Documentary clips in today's intro:

When We Were Kings (1996) - Leon Gast's one-two punch of a movie about the 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" between champion George Foreman and underdog challenger Muhammad Ali.

The Fog of War (2003) - Errol Morris points his "Interrotron" at Robert McNamara for a view of American history through the eyes of one of the architects of the Vietnam War.

Jesus Camp (2006) - The title says it all!

Paris is Burning (1990) - The seminal document of New York's drag scene in the 1980's. Tyra Banks would be nothing without these ladies!

Guests: Joel Koury, a Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney; former high altitude mountaineer.

Pictures below courtesy of Joel Koury.


Joel Koury in Tibet


Setting out on the first day on Shishapangma


Hiking to the ABC


Hiking to the ABC


The Advanced Base Camp


The plateau between the ABC and the glacier


The plateau between the ABC and the glacier


The monument built by the group for Alex and David


The monument and the group


Building the funeral pyre


Producers:
Brigid Kelly
Matt Holzman
Mike Schlitt
Sara Pellegrini
Gina Pollack

