Committed

Brian Watts went to prison when he was 18. When he got out on parole, he was 42, and on a mission to find love - for the very first time.

Feb 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Brian Watts was a teenager when he went to prison in 1990. When he was released 24 years later, he was a grown man entering a new world, and he had a lot of catching up to do. In “Land of the Free” filmmaker Camilla Magid followed Brian as he reintegrated into society and figured out how to date for the first time.

Documentary clips in today’s intro:
Strong Island (2017): Race, family and grief are front and center in Yance Ford’s Oscar-nominated film about his brother’s violent murder and the justice system that allowed his killer to go free. (Netflix)
Weiner (2016): Two years after resigning from Congress over a sexting scandal, Anthony Weiner asks New York City for a second chance in this behind the scenes look at his mayoral bid. (Amazon, iTunes, Vudu)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012): This Oscar-winning documentary tells the story of two South African fans’ search for the enigmatic 1970s pop artist Rodriguez.
(Amazon, Hulu, YouTube)
Chisholm ‘72: Unbought & Unbossed (2004): Shola Lynch’s inspiring doc tells the story of Shirley Chisholm’s 1972 run for president, only four years after being the first black woman elected to Congress. (AmazonGoogle Play, iTunes)

Guests:
Camilla Magid, filmmaker

CREDITS

Host:
Matt Holzman

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt
Brigid Kelly

