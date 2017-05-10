The Blue Dress

Viri was nine when her parents brought her to North Carolina from Mexico. When her immigration status made going to college here impossible, Viri turned to activism. Her most radical action: try to help immigrants in detention from the inside. In this sneak peek from Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra's documentary-in-progress The Infiltrators, we ride along as Viri tries to turn herself in to the Border Patrol…and bumps up against an unexpected roadblock.



Viri approaches the Border Patrol in order to turn herself in.

Documentary clips in today's intro:

Nanook of the North: Robert Flaherty's classic 1922 documentary chronicles the life of Inuit hunter Nanook and his family in Canada's Hudson Bay. (Amazon, Internet Archive)

Grey Gardens: Albert and David Maysles' 1975 documentary about a reclusive, elderly mother and her adult daughter living in a decrepit mansion in East Hampton. (Amazon, iTunes)

Roger & Me: Michael Moore's first documentary explores the effects of the loss of automotive jobs in Flint, Michigan after GM closed and moved several auto plants to Mexico. (Amazon, iTunes)

Grizzly Man: Werner Herzog's devastating film traces the life and death of wild bear enthusiast Timothy Treadwell, utilizing Treadwell's own footage. (Amazon, iTunes)

What Happened, Miss Simone?: Liz Garbus' powerful portrait of singer, pianist, and civil rights activist Nina Simone. (iTunes, Netflix)

Guests:

Alex Rivera, digital media artist and filmmaker, @alex_rivera

Cristina Ibarra, filmmaker