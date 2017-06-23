ON AIR
Youthful and adult indiscretion in the LAPD

Why L.A. City Council member Mitch Englander wants a full investigation into all LAPD youth programs.

Jun 23, 2017

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck had to go public about the goings on with the youth cadet program a couple of times this week. First, a handful of teenagers went rogue, stealing police cruisers, stun guns, and bullet-proof vests. Then, Chief Beck personally arrested veteran officer Robert Cain at the 77th Street Division station who allegedly had a sexual relationship with one of those cadets - a 15-year old girl. Now, L.A. City Council member Mitch Englander wants a full investigation into all LAPD youth programs.

Guests:
Kate Mather, Los Angeles Times, @katemather
Andrew Blankstein, NBC Investigations, @‏anblanx

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

