At NBC, Jeff Zucker put Donald Trump on national TV; now he's at CNN, and Trump seems to have it in for all the "fake news" that he claims Zucker promotes about the Administration. A reporter digs for clues about Steve Bannon's murky years in Hollywood. A cartoonist and TV writer fulfills his lifelong dream of crawling inside the television. And a father and son find a new bond in a story nearly three thousand years old.

