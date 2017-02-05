ON AIR
Politics at the Oscars, and a doctor's-eye view of Trump

Two doctors explain how policies of the Trump Administration may affect medical care for patients.

Feb 05, 2017

Meryl Streep's critique of Donald Trump at the Golden Globes drew wide attention, and there will probably be even more political statements on Oscar night. Atul Gawande explains how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act could lead to a decline in patients seeking primary care. A rural internist talks about how much-needed immigrant doctors are being kept out of the country by Trump's executive order. And Jia Tolentino sings a capella with the songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Illustration by Ping Zhu

