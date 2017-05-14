ON AIR
The sequel to 'A Doll's House,' and a President abroad

May 14, 2017

Some have called the firing of James Comey, the FBI director, a constitutional crisis; The New Yorker's legal expert Jeffrey Toobin weighs in. Michael Anton, of the National Security Council, tries to explain Trump's foreign policy, while the journalist Robin Wright assesses Trump's agenda for his first trip abroad. And a playwright revisits A Doll's House, Henrik Ibsen's once shocking play about a woman who leaves her family, a hundred and thirty-eight years after its première.

Illustration by Richie Pope

