ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
SPIN-OFF

THE<br>SPIN-OFF

'The Walking Dead' panel discussion

WEB BONUS: Just in time for the Season 7 finale, we bring you a conversation about The Walking Dead, recorded at the annual gathering of the National Association of Television Program Executives. Michael Schneider sat down with Josh Sapan, the president and CEO of AMC; Gale Anne Hurd, the executive producer of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead; and Colman Domingo, the actor who plays Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead.

COMING SOON

Mar 31, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

For this Spin-off bonus episode, we're bringing you a conversation with some of the minds behind AMC's The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Earlier this year, Michael Schneider hosted a panel discussion in front of a live audience at the conference of the National Association of Television Program Executives. Joining him on stage were AMC president Josh Sapan, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and actor Colman Domingo.

They talked about a wide range of topics, from the legacy of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, to the way television has changed in the course of their shows being on the air, to reacting to viewer feedback regarding some of the violence depicted earlier in the season.

The Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead is Sunday, April 2.

Guests:
Josh Sapan, AMC Networks
Gale Anne Hurd, film producer, @GunnerGale
Colman Domingo, actor, playwright and director, @colmandomingo

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE