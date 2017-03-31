'The Walking Dead' panel discussion

For this Spin-off bonus episode, we're bringing you a conversation with some of the minds behind AMC's The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Earlier this year, Michael Schneider hosted a panel discussion in front of a live audience at the conference of the National Association of Television Program Executives. Joining him on stage were AMC president Josh Sapan, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and actor Colman Domingo.

They talked about a wide range of topics, from the legacy of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, to the way television has changed in the course of their shows being on the air, to reacting to viewer feedback regarding some of the violence depicted earlier in the season.

The Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead is Sunday, April 2.

Guests:

Josh Sapan, AMC Networks

Gale Anne Hurd, film producer, @GunnerGale

Colman Domingo, actor, playwright and director, @colmandomingo

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

