Amman Abbasi: "Dayveon"

Director, composer and writer Amman Abbasi discusses his debut feature film “Dayveon”.

Mar 21, 2018

As a young Pakistani immigrant growing up in Arkansas, director, composer and writer Amman Abbasi has experienced “America” through a unique lens, with which he uses in his filmmaking. Today on The Treatment, Abbasi discusses with Elvis his passion for music in his projects as well as the importance of telling the story of his feature film “Dayveon” through the perspective of non-actor lead Devin Blackmon.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

