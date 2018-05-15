“2001: A Space Odyssey” has held a special place in director Christopher Nolan’s heart since he was seven years old, so when the opportunity arose for him to take on the 70mm reprinting of the film, it was a pure passion project. Nolan meticulously restored the 70mm print of the classic film along with six-channel sound while maintaining contact with original filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s family to ensure transparency. Today on The Treatment, Nolan discusses his purely technical standpoint of paying respects to Stanley Kubrick’s filmmaking prowess by keeping the reprint exactly as the original was presented, restoring the film the way it was originally meant to be seen.
Christopher Nolan: “2001: A Space Odyssey”
Director Christopher Nolan revives a classic in the 50th anniversary 70mm reprint of “2001: A Space Odyssey."
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Christopher Nolan, filmmaker, @ChristopheNolan
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Calif. governor’s race: Delaine Eastin interview In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin. She served two terms… Read More
Mapped: The underground origins of LA’s queer nightclubs There was a golden age for gay nightlife in Los Angeles. We mapped it! Read More