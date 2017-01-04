Dennis Bartok & Jeff Joseph: A Thousand Cuts

Dennis Bartok and Jeff Joseph know their way around film memorabilia. For years, Jeff Joseph dealt closely in memorabilia and collectibles even resulting in his own arrest. Bartok and Joseph now recount the history of this bizarre period of illegal collectible activity in their book A Thousand Cuts: The Bizarre Underground World of Collectors and Dealers Who Saved the Movies and today, they discuss the 1970s FBI film and print seizures targeting gay male celebrities and the fervor that exists for the very finite life of the film reel itself.

Photo: (L-R) Dennis Bartok, Elvis Mitchell and Jeff Joseph

Guests:

Dennis Bartok, Cinelicious / American Cinematheque

Jeff Joseph, film archivist

Producers:

Blake Veit

