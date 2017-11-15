ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Joe Berlinger: Intent to Destroy

Director Joe Berlinger visits The Treatment to talk Armenian genocide via unbiased cinema verité in Intent to Destroy.  

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Director Joe Berlinger strongly believes in unbiased cinema verité. He’s taken on intense and mysterious subject matter ranging from films like Paradise Lost to Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, leaving viewers to make up their own minds from the information presented. Today on The Treatment, Berlinger discusses his fascination with historically political denial campaigns as seen with the Holocaust and in Intent To Destroy with the Armenian Genocide as well as involving System of a Down frontman and Armenian activist Serj Tankian in the making of the score.

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’
For The Curious Blog

Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’ Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and four other candidates in the ring, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo… Read More

Nov 13, 2017

Pete Souza reflects on 8 years of being Obama’s White House photographer
For The Curious Blog

Pete Souza reflects on 8 years of being Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza took nearly 2 million photos of Barack Obama during the eight-year presidency. From high-stakes moments like the Bin Laden raid, to Obama’s meetings with world leaders, to tender… Read More

Nov 13, 2017

Warren Olney’s ‘To the Point’ looks back to understand the present
For The Curious Blog

Warren Olney’s ‘To the Point’ looks back to understand the present After 50 years in TV and radio, Warren Olney is taking “To the Point” from daily broadcast to weekly podcast. For the last week on air, we opened up the… Read More

Nov 10, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed