Director Joe Berlinger strongly believes in unbiased cinema verité. He’s taken on intense and mysterious subject matter ranging from films like Paradise Lost to Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, leaving viewers to make up their own minds from the information presented. Today on The Treatment, Berlinger discusses his fascination with historically political denial campaigns as seen with the Holocaust and in Intent To Destroy with the Armenian Genocide as well as involving System of a Down frontman and Armenian activist Serj Tankian in the making of the score.
Joe Berlinger: Intent to Destroy
Director Joe Berlinger visits The Treatment to talk Armenian genocide via unbiased cinema verité in Intent to Destroy.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
LATEST BLOG POSTS
