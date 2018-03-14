Peter Becker, president of the home video distribution company The Criterion Collection, has made a business on a mission not a product. Focusing on licensing "important classic and contemporary films" and selling them to film aficionados, Becker discusses what sets Criterion apart from any other dvd/blu-ray distribution service as well as utilizing their film stock in classic theatre and museum use. He also explains his theory in most people wanting to attend film school 10 minutes a month and producing upcoming projects around this idea.
Peter Becker: “The Criterion Collection”
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Peter Becker, president of The Criterion Collection
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
