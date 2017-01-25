ON AIR
Viggo Mortensen: Captain Fantastic

Ator Viggo Mortensen discusses the open-minded environment of director Matt Ross' set on the film Captain Fantastic.

Jan 25, 2017

When you picture actor Viggo Mortensen's career, you think action/drama roles in such films as The Lord of the Rings and History of Violence. In his new film Captain Fantastic, the Academy Award-nominated actor takes a more comedic approach to playing a father raising his children in a self-sustaining, Utopian environment after a devastating family event. Today, he discusses his appreciation for actor/director Matt Ross' open-mindedness on set and the process of casting the six amazing child actors that make the film come to life.

Guests:
Viggo Mortensen, actor, poet, musician, photographer and painter, @ViggoArt

Producers:
Blake Veit

