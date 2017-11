We spent a month at a Jeep dealership on Long Island as they tried to make their monthly sales goal: 129 cars. If they made it, the dealer would get a huge bonus from the manufacturer, possibly as high as $90,000 — enough to put them in the black for the month. If they didn't make it, it would be the second bad month in a row. Business was slow. So they pulled out all the stops.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo by Jeff Minton