A fragile state of (foreign) affairs

There's no doubt that the President and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have their differences on more than just foreign policy. The President publicly rebuked the Secretary for saying he's "talking" to North Korea. Tillerson has not denied he once called Trump a "moron." In the meantime, high-level jobs at the State Department have not been filled, and professional diplomats are reportedly leaving in droves. All this, as major decisions have to be made. Next week, the President faces a deadline on the Iran nuclear deal. What's in store for US foreign policy without their expertise? Are lobbyists who profit from their connections now more important than ever before?

Guests:

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)

Mark Dubowitz, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (@mdubowitz)

Nik Steinberg, Human Rights Watch (@niksteinberg)

Nicholas Confessore, New York Times (@nickconfessore)

More:

