A fragile state of (foreign) affairs

A minor political player before last year's upset election is now a high-paid lobbyist with access to heads of state.  That's just one example of how the State Department's being hollowed out while Secretary Rex Tillerson and President Trump are reportedly at odds both publicly and personally.

Oct 06, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 11, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Trump rolls back birth control rule 6 MIN, 29 SEC

The Trump Administration has issued "final rules" relaxing the so-called "contraception mandate" required by Obamacare. More than a half million women could be affected by a change that might or might not pass muster in the federal courts.  Dylan Scott, who reports on health policy for Vox, says broad exemptions will make it much easier for businesses and institutions not to cover free contraception.

Trump, Tillerson and a fragile state of affairs 32 MIN, 58 SEC

There's no doubt that the President and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have their differences on more than just foreign policy. The President publicly rebuked the Secretary for saying he's "talking" to North Korea. Tillerson has not denied he once called Trump a "moron." In the meantime, high-level jobs at the State Department have not been filled, and professional diplomats are reportedly leaving in droves. All this, as major decisions have to be made. Next week, the President faces a deadline on the Iran nuclear deal. What's in store for US foreign policy without their expertise? Are lobbyists who profit from their connections now more important than ever before?

Guests:
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Mark Dubowitz, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (@mdubowitz)
Nik Steinberg, Human Rights Watch (@niksteinberg)
Nicholas Confessore, New York Times (@nickconfessore)

More:
Rubin on the Iran deal, America's credibility at risk
Rubin on the worst moment for the worst secretary of state
Dubowitz on how Trump can improve the Iran deal
Steinberg on Tillerson running the State Department into the ground
Confessore on how to get rich in Trump's Washington
Corker-Coons bill to improve accountability, effectiveness of US role in international organizations
Reuters on Iran being open to talks over its ballistic missile programme

Harvey Weinstein's scattered response to harassment story 10 MIN, 10 SEC


Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 89th Academy Awards
in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017
Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters

Harvey Weinstein's Miramax Films was one of Hollywood's most successful and powerful institutions. Yesterday, the New York Times reported extensively on 30 years of Weinstein's sexual harassment of women who needed his help for career advancement. Weinstein apologized, blamed the permissive "culture" of the 60s and 70s, and said he'll take a leave of absence to seek therapy. He also claims he's suing the newspaper for "reckless reporting." Kim Masters, editor at large for the Hollywood Reporter and host of KCRW's The Business, has more on the story.

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Luke Vander Ploeg

