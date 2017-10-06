Photo: President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 11, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
A fragile state of (foreign) affairs
A minor political player before last year's upset election is now a high-paid lobbyist with access to heads of state. That's just one example of how the State Department's being hollowed out while Secretary Rex Tillerson and President Trump are reportedly at odds both publicly and personally.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Trump Administration has issued "final rules" relaxing the so-called "contraception mandate" required by Obamacare. More than a half million women could be affected by a change that might or might not pass muster in the federal courts. Dylan Scott, who reports on health policy for Vox, says broad exemptions will make it much easier for businesses and institutions not to cover free contraception.
There's no doubt that the President and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have their differences on more than just foreign policy. The President publicly rebuked the Secretary for saying he's "talking" to North Korea. Tillerson has not denied he once called Trump a "moron." In the meantime, high-level jobs at the State Department have not been filled, and professional diplomats are reportedly leaving in droves. All this, as major decisions have to be made. Next week, the President faces a deadline on the Iran nuclear deal. What's in store for US foreign policy without their expertise? Are lobbyists who profit from their connections now more important than ever before?
Guests:
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Mark Dubowitz, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (@mdubowitz)
Nik Steinberg, Human Rights Watch (@niksteinberg)
Nicholas Confessore, New York Times (@nickconfessore)
More:
Rubin on the Iran deal, America's credibility at risk
Rubin on the worst moment for the worst secretary of state
Dubowitz on how Trump can improve the Iran deal
Steinberg on Tillerson running the State Department into the ground
Confessore on how to get rich in Trump's Washington
Corker-Coons bill to improve accountability, effectiveness of US role in international organizations
Reuters on Iran being open to talks over its ballistic missile programme
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 89th Academy Awards
in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017
Photo by Mike Blake/Reuters
Harvey Weinstein's Miramax Films was one of Hollywood's most successful and powerful institutions. Yesterday, the New York Times reported extensively on 30 years of Weinstein's sexual harassment of women who needed his help for career advancement. Weinstein apologized, blamed the permissive "culture" of the 60s and 70s, and said he'll take a leave of absence to seek therapy. He also claims he's suing the newspaper for "reckless reporting." Kim Masters, editor at large for the Hollywood Reporter and host of KCRW's The Business, has more on the story.
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Luke Vander Ploeg
More From To the Point
Catalans seek to declare independence from Spain Spain's central government cracked down brutally Sunday on voters during a referendum on independence in Catalonia, the country's wealthiest province. We hear what's happening there — and about potential consequences in other parts of the European Union.
Comforter-in-Chief v. Divider-in-Chief President Trump showered sympathy and resources on Texas and Florida after they were struck by hurricanes. But it's not been like that for Puerto Rico — which may have been hit even worse. We hear about the rising death toll and the delay in military assistance.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More
Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More