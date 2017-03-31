Border security and campaign promises

Senate Republicans took aim at Planned Parenthood yesterday in a vote that unfolded like a House of Cards episode. With Democrats and two female Republicans opposed, it took a Georgia Republican showing up in a wheelchair, still recovering from back surgeries to cast his vote -- and Vice President Mike Pence still had to break the tie.



Photo by Sarah Mirk

The bill now heading to the President's desk would affect more than just Planned Parenthood. It seeks to undo an Obama Administration rule that prevented states from blocking funding for family planning clinics that also perform abortions. Emily Crockett of Vox has more on the story.

Guests:

Emily Crockett, Vox (@emilycrockett)