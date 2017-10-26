Can a defeated ISIS keep its brand alive?

The House passed a budget today already approved by the Senate. If the President signs off, it will pave the way to consideration of massive tax cuts. But Speaker Paul Ryan declined to provide any details.

Today's budget tally suggests that the tax plan may not have easy sailing, with a margin of just four votes: 216 to 212. David Hawkings, senior editor at CQ Roll Call, says Republicans are hopeful for a bill that can pass and the President will embrace, but he doesn't think they're there yet.

Guests:

David Hawkings, CQ Roll Call (@davidhawkings)