Photo: A woman cries after she was rescued by fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces at the stadium after Raqqa was liberated from the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria October 17, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)
Can a defeated ISIS keep its brand alive?
ISIS may have been defeated in Iraq and Syria, but the ideology that motivated the Islamic State isn't dead yet. We hear about ISIS "provinces" around the world… and about fighters who've returned to their home countries.
The House passed a budget today already approved by the Senate. If the President signs off, it will pave the way to consideration of massive tax cuts. But Speaker Paul Ryan declined to provide any details.
Today's budget tally suggests that the tax plan may not have easy sailing, with a margin of just four votes: 216 to 212. David Hawkings, senior editor at CQ Roll Call, says Republicans are hopeful for a bill that can pass and the President will embrace, but he doesn't think they're there yet.
David Hawkings, CQ Roll Call (@davidhawkings)
In less than three years, the Islamic State extended its so-called Caliphate in Syria and Iraq to cover some eight million people. Now, Kurdish and Arab militias, advised by US Special Forces, are wrapping up the remains of Raqqa. The city is now in ruins, no longer the capital of the Islamic State that drew thousands of militants to the Middle East. But students of ISIS say almost 40 so-called "provinces" still exist in other parts of the world, including Southeast Asia -- and Africa. That may explain the ambush deaths of four American soldiers in Niger, and the Trump Administration wants to weaponize drones to kill ISIS recruiters. In the meantime, almost 6000 fighters have returned to their home countries. Will they help a deadly ideology to survive?
Ken Dilanian, NBC News (@KenDilanianNBC)
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center (@wrightr)
Ali Soufan, Soufan Group (@Ali_H_Soufan)
Lizzie Dearden, Independent (@lizziedearden)
Dilanian on the US moving toward armed drones, lethal force in Niger
Dilanian on US soldiers in Niger were pursuing ISIS recruiter when ambushed
Wright on the ignominious end of the ISIS caliphate
Soufan Center on foreign fighters and the threat of returnees
Dearden on report that more than 400 British Isis jihadis have already returned to UK
Picture of President Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street,
minutes before the assassination, November 22, 1963.
Photo by Walt Cisco/Dallas Morning News
It's been fifty-three years and 11 months since President John F. Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas, but not all the relevant documents have been released. Oliver Stone's film JFK, released in 1991, is among the reasons conspiracy theories have been kept alive.
Tim Naftali is a presidential historian and professor at New York University today is at the Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Naftali says that the release of documents will tell us more about our fascination with conspiracies than any "Oswald conspiracy."
Tim Naftali, New York University (@TimNaftali)
Warren Olney
Yael Even Or
Andrea Brody
Gideon Brower
