East Asia: President Trump's first foreign policy test

Since his candidacy began, President Trump has challenged accepted authority in politics and government. His latest target is the Congressional Budget Office. Some Republicans want to delay voting until the CBO has estimated what it will cost in money and lost health insurance policies. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says, "If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy you're looking in the wrong place... Their record is what I'm calling into question, when you look at the number of people and the cost they scored the last Obamacare bill on they were way off. That's a fact." Sam Stein, senior politics editor for the Huffington Post, calls the criticism ironic.

Guests:

Sam Stein, Huffington Post (@samsteinhp)