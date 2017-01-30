Extreme vetting unleashes global chaos

TALKING POINT

The President of Mexico will not be at the White House this week as planned. It's a result of the Trump Administration's first foreign policy fight with an ally and trading partner. All the talk of building a wall and a border tax to pay for it was too much political pressure for President Enrique Peña Nieto to tolerate.



Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto arrive for a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, August 31, 2016.

Photo by Henry Romero/Reuters

But if this standoff gives the impression that Trump and Peña Nieto are polar opposites, that's not the case. The two men are more alike than they may seem, according to John Ackerman, a professor at the Institute for Legal Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, also newspaper columnist and editor-in-chief of the Mexican Law Review.

Guests:

John Ackerman, National Autonomous University of Mexico (@JohnMAckerman)