Fake news, social media and a new news order

From broadcasting to cable news to Facebook, Twitter, websites and bloggers. We hear how technology has changed journalism since this program first went on the air in the year 2000.

Nov 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

In China, Trump tries a charm offensive 6 MIN, 29 SEC

President Trump is in China, a country he accused of economic abuse during last year's campaign. Today in Beijing, the president called the economic playing field "very one-sided and unfair," but acknowledged "Who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens. I give China Great credit." Josh Lederman, who covers foreign policy for the Associated Press, delves deeper into Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping, the president of another major world power.

Guests:
Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)

The news media and a crisis of credibility 33 MIN

When To the Point went on the air in the year 2000, the Y2K scare had turned out to be "fake news." The big story was the disputed presidential election. Cable news was becoming a real challenge to established broadcasters. Google was barely more than a startup. Facebook and Twitter didn’t exist. Now, digital media is dominant in distributing information — and misinformation, often dismissed as "fake news." While the "free press" may be essential to democracy, President Trump calls editors and reporters "the enemies of the people." Can journalism regain the trust of listeners, viewers and readers? 

Guests:
Edward Wasserman, University of California, Berkeley (@edwardwasserman)
Rosa Eberly, Pennsylvania State University (@rhosa)
David Rand, Yale University (@DG_Rand)
Bruce Bartlett, journalist and historian (@BruceBartlett)

The Truth Matters

Bruce Bartlett

US watching from sidelines of global climate conference 8 MIN, 9 SEC

In Bonn, Germany, negotiators are trying to sharpen the fine points of the Paris Climate Accord, and US diplomats are in attendance. But they have limitations, given that President Trump has pledged to withdraw from the Accord. The US can't officially pull out until the year 2020. So what are US negotiators up to at this week's meetings?  We ask Andrew Light, an architect of the Paris Accord for the Obama Administration. Now a distinguished senior fellow at the World Resources Institute, Light considers the roles of the US, China and California Governor Jerry Brown.

Guests:
Andrew Light, World Resources Institute / George Mason University (@andrwlight)

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Gideon Brower
Devan Schwartz

