Fake news, social media and a new news order

President Trump is in China, a country he accused of economic abuse during last year's campaign. Today in Beijing, the president called the economic playing field "very one-sided and unfair," but acknowledged "Who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens. I give China Great credit." Josh Lederman, who covers foreign policy for the Associated Press, delves deeper into Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping, the president of another major world power.
Guests:
Josh Lederman, Associated Press (@joshledermanAP)