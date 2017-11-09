Fake news, social media and a new news order

When To the Point went on the air in the year 2000, the Y2K scare had turned out to be "fake news." The big story was the disputed presidential election. Cable news was becoming a real challenge to established broadcasters. Google was barely more than a startup. Facebook and Twitter didn’t exist. Now, digital media is dominant in distributing information — and misinformation, often dismissed as "fake news." While the "free press" may be essential to democracy, President Trump calls editors and reporters "the enemies of the people." Can journalism regain the trust of listeners, viewers and readers?

Guests:

Edward Wasserman, University of California, Berkeley (@edwardwasserman)

Rosa Eberly, Pennsylvania State University (@rhosa)

David Rand, Yale University (@DG_Rand)

Bruce Bartlett, journalist and historian (@BruceBartlett)