Getting answers on phone taps, Russia and leaking

Director James Comey told Congress today the FBI is investigating claims that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia – and firmly denied the President's accusation that Barack Obama wire-tapped him before the election. "I have no information that supports those tweets."

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee pressed hard on finding the source of intelligence leaks to the news media. We hear more about today's action and what it could mean for both Republicans and Democrats.

Guests:

Eric Geller, Politico Pro (@ericgeller)

David Corn, Mother Jones magazine (@DavidCornDC)

Matt Taibbi, Rolling Stone (@mtaibbi)

Ali Watkins, BuzzFeed News (@AliWatkins)

John Schindler, New York Observer (@20committee)

More:

Politico on Comey confirming FBI probe into Trump-Russia collusion

Corn on Comey (kind of) calling Trump a liar, saying Trump-Russia links still being probed

Taibbi on why the Russia story is a minefield for Democrats and the media

Watkins on the investigation to get to the bottom of Russia’s role in the election

