Hurricane Irma makes US landfall

Hurricane Irma is not what it used to be, but it's still doing plenty of damage. From Key West north to Jacksonville, both coasts of Florida are suffering massive wind- and water-damage from a storm that's still 400 miles wide. Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia are among cities still in the path of devastation. At least four people have died in Florida — compared to 30 or more in Caribbean Islands, now short of food and water where few buildings remain standing. President Trump has promised federal assistance to all the states suffering from recent weather-related disaster. We take stock and get current reports, including the influence of climate change and the extent of rising sea level.

Bob Henson, Wunderground (@bhensonweather)

Perry Stein, Washington Post (@PerryStein)

Elizabeth Kolbert, New Yorker (@ElizKolbert)

Emily Atkin, New Republic (@emorwee)

