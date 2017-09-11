Photo: A vehicle drives along Ocean Drive in South Beach as Hurricane Irma arrives at south Florida, in Miami Beach, Florida, September 10, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Hurricane Irma makes US landfall
The sun is out in the Florida Keys and massive damage from Irma is all too visible. The storm is still battering Jacksonville and heading Northward. We update the weather as relief efforts get underway.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Two Republican Senators are still trying to repeal and replace Obamacare before time runs out at the end of this month. Last week, John McCain said he’d help them get 50 votes, but yesterday he seemed to hark back to his vote that killed the last such effort. He lamented, "Why didn't we have hearings, have amendments, have debate, bring a bill to the floor, have amendments, have debate and then come up with a product?" Dan Diamond, who covers healthcare and writes the daily Politico Pulse newsletter for Politico, says time is running out to act on Obamacare under budget reconciliation.
Guests:
Dan Diamond, Politico (@ddiamond)
Hurricane Irma is not what it used to be, but it's still doing plenty of damage. From Key West north to Jacksonville, both coasts of Florida are suffering massive wind- and water-damage from a storm that's still 400 miles wide. Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia are among cities still in the path of devastation. At least four people have died in Florida — compared to 30 or more in Caribbean Islands, now short of food and water where few buildings remain standing. President Trump has promised federal assistance to all the states suffering from recent weather-related disaster. We take stock and get current reports, including the influence of climate change and the extent of rising sea level.
Guests:
Bob Henson, Wunderground (@bhensonweather)
Perry Stein, Washington Post (@PerryStein)
Elizabeth Kolbert, New Yorker (@ElizKolbert)
Emily Atkin, New Republic (@emorwee)
US Senator Bob Menendez is a Democrat from New Jersey. When his trial on corruption charges began, federal prosecutor Peter Koski said, "This case is about a corrupt politician who sold his Senate office for a life of luxury he couldn't afford." The trial involves hundreds of thousands of dollars in alleged bribes from a Florida eye doctor. It went into its third day today. Ryan Hutchins, New Jersey bureau chief for Politico, has more on Menendez's legal defense.
Guests:
Ryan Hutchins, Politico (@ryanhutchins)
CREDITS
Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Katie Cooper
Andrea Brody
