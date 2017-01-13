Photo: Trump International Hotel, Washington, DC (Ted Eytan)
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Elizabeth Segal
Is Donald Trump defying the Founding Fathers?
A week before he takes office, America's President-elect is already embroiled in a controversy over the Constitution. Can Donald Trump avoid prohibited conflicts of interests without selling off billions worth of investments in foreign countries or the new Trump International Hotel — on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the White House and Capitol Hill?
At this week's Senate confirmation hearings, Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, had harsh words for China's island-building in the South China Sea. China's state-run media have called that a threat that might require retaliation. Chinese officials have responded differently.
David Wertime, senior editor at Foreign Policy magazine, says there is often a great gap between political speech and government policy.
Guests:
David Wertime, Foreign Policy (@dwertime)
The Constitution prohibits public officials — including the President — from financial conflicts of interest — domestic or foreign. Recent Chief Executives have sold off assets or placed them in blind trusts, but Donald Trump’s lawyer says there’s no way he could be “blind” to his very public investments.
Trump may be violating America's basic law the moment he takes the oath of office a week from today. Many legal scholars -- and ethics watchdogs -- say he's failed to avoid financial conflicts as demanded by the Constitution. But as opponents whisper about possible impeachment, other experts insist he's done all that he can as the richest man ever elected to serve in the White House. We hear about Constitutional law -- and politics: is Trump right to say that most Americans don't care enough to make him change?
Guests:
Peter Nicholas, Wall Street Journal (@PeterWSJ)
Elizabeth Wydra, Constitutional Accountability Center (@ElizabethWydra)
David Rivkin, BakerHostetler (@DavidRivkin)
David Greenberg, Rutgers University (@republicofspin)
David Greenberg
In October, just 10 days before the election, FBI Director, James Comey sent a letter to select Congressional leaders, announcing that the criminal investigation into Hillary Rodham Clinton's private email server had been re-opened. That investigation went nowhere.
Photo by Rich Girard
But yesterday, Comey himself became the target of another investigation — by the Inspector General of the Justice Department, Michael Horowitz. He said he's responding "to complaints from members of Congress and the public." Did Comey violate Justice Department rules and set a dangerous precedent by going public about Clinton's emails during the heat of last year's campaign? Matthew Miller, former chief spokesperson for the Department of Justice, says the Trump Administration may not pursue the investigation as rigorously..
Guests:
Matthew Miller, Vianovo (@matthewamiller)