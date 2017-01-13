Is Donald Trump defying the Founding Fathers?

The Constitution prohibits public officials — including the President — from financial conflicts of interest — domestic or foreign. Recent Chief Executives have sold off assets or placed them in blind trusts, but Donald Trump’s lawyer says there’s no way he could be “blind” to his very public investments.

Trump may be violating America's basic law the moment he takes the oath of office a week from today. Many legal scholars -- and ethics watchdogs -- say he's failed to avoid financial conflicts as demanded by the Constitution. But as opponents whisper about possible impeachment, other experts insist he's done all that he can as the richest man ever elected to serve in the White House. We hear about Constitutional law -- and politics: is Trump right to say that most Americans don't care enough to make him change?

Guests:

Peter Nicholas, Wall Street Journal (@PeterWSJ)

Elizabeth Wydra, Constitutional Accountability Center (@ElizabethWydra)

David Rivkin, BakerHostetler (@DavidRivkin)

David Greenberg, Rutgers University (@republicofspin)

More:

