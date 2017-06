Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not yet have what he needs to get rid of Obamacare. It will only take two Republican defectors to break seven years of promises. Several moderates and conservatives are threatening to vote "no." So today McConnell delayed the vote until after the Fourth of July recess.

The measure reduces the federal deficit — which could provide the resources needed for last minute horse-trading. House Speaker Paul Ryan says, "I would not bet against Mitch McConnell." And President Trump may be poised to retaliate to get what he wants most: a "win."

Guests:

Jeffrey Young, Huffington Post (@JeffYoung)

Sarah Binder, Brookings Institution (@bindersab)

Steve Beshear, politician and author (@Steve__Beshear)

Dean Clancy, health policy analyst (@DeanClancy)

More:

Young on CBO's report of uninsured under Senate GOP healthcare bill

Binder on secret dealmaking and the GOP healthcare bill

Clancy on the Senate Trumpcare bill