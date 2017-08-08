RAISE Act cuts legal immigration by half, promises to lift wages
The President says legal immigration should be cut in half, with Green Cards based on "merit" and not on family connections. Would the US survive as a "nation of immigrants" if it only admitted "the best and the brightest?
The Washington Post reports that North Korea has crossed “a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.” It's miniaturized a nuclear warhead so it can fit inside a guided missile. Robert Litwak, who was director of nonproliferation on President Clinton's National Security Council staff, is currently at the Woodrow Wilson International Center.
Robert Litwak, Wilson Center (@TheWilsonCenter)
President Trump is supporting a new Senate bill on legal immigration, called the RAISE Act, standing for "Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment." Trump wants legal immigration based on high skills and earning potential — not on family ties — and he'd reduce it by half.
But high-skilled workers may not show up if they can't bring their families, and the economy may need more low-wage workers than it can produce. Beyond economics, this "nation of immigrants" has welcomed newcomers from all over the world, with the goal of "diversity." Will that be replaced by "assimilation" — as America's existential question heats up again?
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)
Vivek Wadhwa, Carnegie Mellon University Engineering at Silicon Valley (@wadhwa)
Edward Alden, Council on Foreign Relations (@edwardalden)
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Edward Alden
There's a new book creating a stir in the United Kingdom, That's the Way It Crumbles: The American Conquest of English. As the vote for Brexit suggests, there's a nationalist trend in that country — and an argument that British and American English are two separate languages that ought to stay that way. Rebecca Rideal disagrees, based on her studies as a historian of 17th Century England, when English settlers started coming here to the New World.
Rebecca Rideal, historian and author (@RebeccaRideal)
Matthew Engel
