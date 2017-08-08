RAISE Act cuts legal immigration by half, promises to lift wages

President Trump is supporting a new Senate bill on legal immigration, called the RAISE Act, standing for "Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment." Trump wants legal immigration based on high skills and earning potential — not on family ties — and he'd reduce it by half.

But high-skilled workers may not show up if they can't bring their families, and the economy may need more low-wage workers than it can produce. Beyond economics, this "nation of immigrants" has welcomed newcomers from all over the world, with the goal of "diversity." Will that be replaced by "assimilation" — as America's existential question heats up again?

Guests:

Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)

Vivek Wadhwa, Carnegie Mellon University Engineering at Silicon Valley (@wadhwa)

Edward Alden, Council on Foreign Relations (@edwardalden)

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)

