ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

Sifting through the ashes: Clean-up and questions after the fires

Wildfire is all too familiar in the Golden State, but last week's record-setting blazes in Northern California left behind something new — more property damage over a wider area with more human casualties than ever before. We hear about likely causes, the struggle to clean up and the possibility of prevention.

COMING SOON

Oct 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: An aerial shows damage caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa, California, October 11, 2017. (DroneBase/Reuters)

George W. calls out bigotry and bullying in American politics 5 MIN

Former President George W. Bush has hardly been heard from for 10 years. But today in New York, he delivered a scathing speech about the current state of American politics. "Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication" We have seen the return of isolationist sentiments – forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places."

In Politico today, Edward-Isaac Dovere calls that "an unmistakable denunciation of Trumpism" without mentioning the president by name.

Guests:
Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)

First the inferno, Now the clean-up. What then? 5 MIN

The blazes in Northern California are being called "firestorms," "hurricanes" and "blizzards of flame." They've been compared to a "blowtorch." In a state where wildfires are hardly uncommon, experts say civilian casualties and property loss are "historic" — like "nothing [they've] ever seen." The death toll is at least 42; some 3000 homes were destroyed; 213,000 acres have been turned into charred wastelands. Survivors are warned that debris is too toxic to allow digging for beloved possessions; smoke and ashes are causing health problems for miles around. What caused the fires? Why did they spread? Can the next ones be prevented? 

Guests:
Nick Rahaim, Press Democrat (@nrahaim)
Karen Relucio, Napa County Division of Public Health
Stephen Pyne, Arizona State University
Scott Stephens, University of California, Berkeley (@ESPM_Berkeley)

More:
Press Democrat editorial on lessons from Northern California's fires
Press Democrat: EPA to oversee toxics cleanup after fires in Sonoma and Napa Counties
Stephens: spending more on fire suppression won't reduce losses

Tending Fire

Stephen Pyne

Divesting in university research gutting the US economy 5 MIN


The William Albert Noyes Laboratory of Chemistry
University of Chicago at Urbana-Champaign
Photo by Beyond My Ken

Since the Great Recession and the start of the Obama Administration, the federal government has been cutting back on basic research grants to public universities. In the Midwest, that's bad for the economy. Internationally, it's a decline of American leadership, especially compared to China. That's according to Jon Marcus, higher-education editor at the Hechinger Report. He's written about it recently in the Atlantic.

Guests:
Jon Marcus, Hechinger Report (@JonMarcusBoston)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Substandard living in Santa Barbara
For The Curious Blog

Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly
For The Curious Blog

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly Gustavo Arellano, the editor of the O.C. Weekly and a regular contributor to KCRW, announced his resignation on Friday from the paper. Arellano says he decided to step down after… Read More

Oct 13, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed