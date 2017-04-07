At dinner last night at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump told China's Xi Jinping that he'd ordered a Tomahawk missile strike against Syria. A bit later, Mr. Trump made a public statement, explaining that he'd retaliated against Bashar al-Assad for Monday's chemical attack that killed at least 80 fellow Syrians, including women and children.

Last night's surprise missile attack on a Syrian airbase was President Trump's reaction to the reported use of chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad. Is it a limited message about a new Red Line, or an overnight policy change that reverses Trump's long time promise of "America First?" Both parties in Congress are mostly supportive, while demanding clarification — and a role in future decisions. Russia says it's a "significant blow" to relations. Despite past isolationist rhetoric, the President himself says his views have changed toward his presidency and his role in the world.

Guests:

Mark Landler, New York Times (@MarkLandler)

Michael McFaul, Stanford University (@McFaul)

P.J. Crowley, George Washington University (@PJCrowley)

Leo Shane, III, Military Times (@leoshane)

Thanassis Cambanis, Century Foundation (@tcambanis)

More:

Ambassador Haley on US air strikes, the situation in Syria

Landler on Trump acting on instinct, upending his own foreign policy

Shane on the Tomahawk as a key tool in the Defense Department's arsenal

Cambanis on Assad and the international taboo against chemical weapons

UN on US military action in Syria, call for restraint

