The attack on Syria: Risky, illegal... or about time?

President Trump’s missile strike against Syria last night has changed his relations with Congress -- and the rest of the world.

Apr 07, 2017

Photo: US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which US Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Robert S. Price/Courtesy US Navy/Reuters)

Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Katie Cooper
Evan George

The attack on Syria: Risky, illegal... or about time? 5 MIN

At dinner last night at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump told China's Xi Jinping that he'd ordered a Tomahawk missile strike against Syria. A bit later, Mr. Trump made a public statement, explaining that he'd retaliated against Bashar al-Assad for Monday's chemical attack that killed at least 80 fellow Syrians, including women and children.

Last night's surprise missile attack on a Syrian airbase was President Trump's reaction to the reported use of chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad. Is it a limited message about a new Red Line, or an overnight policy change that reverses Trump's long time promise of "America First?" Both parties in Congress are mostly supportive, while demanding clarification — and a role in future decisions. Russia says it's a "significant blow" to relations. Despite past isolationist rhetoric, the President himself says his views have changed toward his presidency and his role in the world.

Guests:
Mark Landler, New York Times (@MarkLandler)
Michael McFaul, Stanford University (@McFaul)
P.J. Crowley, George Washington University (@PJCrowley)
Leo Shane, III, Military Times (@leoshane)
Thanassis Cambanis, Century Foundation (@tcambanis)

Red Line

P. J. Crowley

The future of consent decrees under a new DOJ 5 MIN

A new look at federal consent decrees to encourage police reform.


Photo by Gage Skidmore

Attorney General Jeff Sessions went to court this week to delay a consent decree to overhaul Baltimore's police department. It was denied. But Sessions has ordered a review of some two dozen similar efforts to impose constitutional guidelines on local police. Ron Davis spent 30 years in law enforcement. A former director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the Department of Justice, he's now a member of Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration.

Guests:
Ron Davis, Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration (@lawleadgroup)

