A new look at federal consent decrees to encourage police reform.
Photo by Gage Skidmore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions went to court this week to delay a consent decree to overhaul Baltimore's police department. It was denied. But Sessions has ordered a review of some two dozen similar efforts to impose constitutional guidelines on local police. Ron Davis spent 30 years in law enforcement. A former director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the Department of Justice, he's now a member of Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration.
Guests:
Ron Davis, Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration (@lawleadgroup)