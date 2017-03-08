The 'deconstruction' of the administrative state

The American Medical Association said today Republican efforts to "repeal and replace" Obamacare and cut Medicaid could cost as many as 10 million people their health insurance.

Although House Speaker Paul Ryan called his American Health Care Act "a conservative wish list," Dan Diamond, who covers healthcare policy and politics for Politico, says that even Breitbart, which has marched in lock step with Trump, is taking shots at the new plan.

