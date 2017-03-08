The 'deconstruction' of the administrative state
President Trump has failed to fill high-level positions in important agencies — and some people he has named want to phase out the agencies they're supposed to lead. We look at the possible consequences for delivering services and providing security — and at top aide Steve Bannon's plans for "deconstructing the administrative state."
FROM THIS EPISODE
The American Medical Association said today Republican efforts to "repeal and replace" Obamacare and cut Medicaid could cost as many as 10 million people their health insurance.
Although House Speaker Paul Ryan called his American Health Care Act "a conservative wish list," Dan Diamond, who covers healthcare policy and politics for Politico, says that even Breitbart, which has marched in lock step with Trump, is taking shots at the new plan.
Guests:
Dan Diamond, Politico / Pulse Check (@ddiamond)
On his reality TV show, Donald Trump was famous for saying, "You're fired." As President, he's saying, "We don't need those jobs" in the first place. Republicans aren't the only ones who've complained that government is "bloated," but even after budget cuts, somebody has to be in charge. With high-level vacancies -- from the State Department to FEMA — will the US be prepared for an international crisis, a hurricane or an earthquake? Is it oversight due to inexperience — or top aide Steve Bannon's goal of "deconstructing the administrative state?"
Guests:
Eric Lipton, National reporter for the New York Times (@EricLiptonNYT)
Donald Cohen, In the Public Interest (@PubInterest)
Rachel Bovard, Heritage Foundation (@Rachel_Bovard)
Max Stier, Partnership for Public Service (@rpublicservice)
More:
In Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, there's a 33-story building shaped like a sail. Advertised as a hotel and residence, it's oddly located away from the city's business center and it's hard to reach between near-by on-ramps, off-ramps and overpasses. It has never opened. When Adam Davidson visited in December, "five enormous white letters glowed at the top of the tower," he reports. "T-R-U-M-P." Davidson wrote about "Donald Trump's Worst Deal" in the latest New Yorker magazine.
Guests:
Adam Davidson, New Yorker (@adamdavidson)