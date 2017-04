The "back of the bus" has turned into the back of the plane — with discrimination based on class, social status… and money. When airlines sell more seats than a plane will hold, they're allowed to force one paid passenger to give up a seat to another.

Video of a doctor dragged screaming down the aisle or United Airlines plane is evidence of an increasingly common practice. And First Class isn't immune. With just four main carriers left because of consolidation, passenger service is a casualty of the drive for profit and America's increased wealth inequality.

Guests:

David Lazarus, Los Angeles Times (@Davidlaz)

William McGee, Consumer Reports (@WilliamJMcGee)

Brett Snyder, Cranky Flier (@crankyflier)

Helaine Olen, journalist and author (@helaineolen)

More:

Thomas Demetrio, attorney for Dr. Dao, on a possible lawsuit against United

Lazarus on United passenger threatened with handcuffs to make room for 'higher-priority' traveler

Lazarus on United's brand taking a beating after bumped passenger dragged off plane

Snyder on United and overbooking

Olen on increasingly disrespectful treatment of our society's growing income divide