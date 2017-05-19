Photo: President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
The free-flowing leaks in the Trump White House
President Obama tried to clamp down on leakers, but the Trump Administration is besieged almost as never before. Are the "anonymous sources" partisans or worried professionals? Are they endangering the republic or performing a public service?
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for five years — to avoid being arrested to face charges of rape in Sweden. Today, Swedish authorities said they're dropping the case. Speaking from the balcony of the embassy, Assange told reporters, "Seven years without charge while my children grew up without me. That is not something that I can forgive. It is not something that I can forget." Steven Erlanger, London bureau chief for the New York Times, explains why Sweden dropped the investigation and why Assange is remaining in the embassy.
Every administration is subject to leaks of information, but the Era of Donald Trump is setting some kind of record. The President portrays himself as a victim, telling reporters, "The entire thing has been a witch hunt and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, I can always talk for myself – and the Russians, zero. I think it divides the country." But this week began with news that he was the leaker of intelligence secrets to Russia. Since then, reports about Israel, Turkey, James Comey and Michael Flynn have been attributed to "anonymous sources." Who are they? What do they want? Leaks can be self-serving, even against the law or a threat to national security. Are they, sometimes, necessary reinforcement of the people’s right to know?
Have you ever traveled abroad, fallen in love with a country and dreamed of returning — as a foreign correspondent? Jeffrey Gettleman has made that dream come true. In the early 1990s, he visited Kenya as a "frat boy" from a university in the Ivy League. Now he's a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times, living in Nairobi with his wife and two children. His new book is Love, Africa: A Memoir of Romance, War and Survival.
