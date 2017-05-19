ON AIR
The free-flowing leaks in the Trump White House

President Obama tried to clamp down on leakers, but the Trump Administration is besieged almost as never before. Are the "anonymous sources" partisans or worried professionals? Are they endangering the republic or performing a public service?

May 19, 2017

Photo: President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Sáša Woodruff
Luke Vander Ploeg
Evan George

Investigation into Julian Assange rape allegations dropped 6 MIN, 31 SEC

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for five years — to avoid being arrested to face charges of rape in Sweden. Today, Swedish authorities said they're dropping the case. Speaking from the balcony of the embassy, Assange told reporters, "Seven years without charge while my children grew up without me. That is not something that I can forgive. It is not something that I can forget." Steven Erlanger, London bureau chief for the New York Times, explains why Sweden dropped the investigation and why Assange is remaining in the embassy.

Steven Erlanger, New York Times (@StevenErlanger)

New life for an American institution: Leaking… 32 MIN, 29 SEC

Every administration is subject to leaks of information, but the Era of Donald Trump is setting some kind of record. The President portrays himself as a victim, telling reporters, "The entire thing has been a witch hunt and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, I can always talk for myself – and the Russians, zero. I think it divides the country." But this week began with news that he was the leaker of intelligence secrets to Russia. Since then, reports about Israel, Turkey, James Comey and Michael Flynn have been attributed to "anonymous sources." Who are they? What do they want? Leaks can be self-serving, even against the law or a threat to national security. Are they, sometimes, necessary reinforcement of the people’s right to know?

Michael Calderone, Huffington Post / New York University (@mlcalderone)
P.J. Crowley, George Washington University (@PJCrowley)
Pete Hoekstra, House of Representatives (former) (@petehoekstra)
Julian Sanchez, Cato Institute (@normative)

A reporter's love letter to Africa 10 MIN, 44 SEC

Have you ever traveled abroad, fallen in love with a country and dreamed of returning — as a foreign correspondent? Jeffrey Gettleman has made that dream come true. In the early 1990s, he visited Kenya as a "frat boy" from a university in the Ivy League. Now he's a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times, living in Nairobi with his wife and two children. His new book is Love, Africa: A Memoir of Romance, War and Survival

Jeffrey Gettleman, New York Times (@gettleman)

Love, Africa

Jeffrey Gettleman

