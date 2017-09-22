ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

The silent suffering of Myanmar's Rohingya

Former supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader of Myanmar, are demanding that she give up her Nobel Peace Prize. She's been silent about vicious atrocities committed by the military in her Buddhist-majority country. We get the background of a humanitarian crisis that's not as simple as it looks.

COMING SOON

Sep 22, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

Puerto Rico grapples with hurricane damage 6 MIN, 9 SEC

The scope of destruction left by Hurricane Maria is still unknown in Puerto. Residents and government officials have just started surveying the damage. William Villafañe, Chief of Staff of the territorial government, told NPR that he’d never in his life seen anything like it. David Ovalle is covering from Miami while colleagues from the Miami Herald find what they can in Puerto Rico.

Guests:
David Ovalle, Miami Herald (@DavidOvalle305)

The Nobel Peace Prize and ethnic cleansing 32 MIN, 14 SEC

When Aung San Suu Kyi was a prisoner of the ruling military in Myanmar, she won international sympathy -- and the Nobel Peace Prize. The dictatorship felt enough international pressure to allow for elections, and she was chosen for leadership, but with limited power. Now she is failing to speak out against brutal military repression of the Rohingya minority in her Buddhist-majority country. Many former supporters are crying "shame." But others say she has little choice as a virtual prisoner in a fledgling democracy.

Guests:
Matt Spetalnick, White House Correspondent, Reuters News Service (@mattspetalnick)
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times (@NickKristof)
Sarah Margon, Human Rights Watch
Azeem Ibrahim, Center for Global Policy (@AzeemIbrahim)

More:
Spetalnick on Trump urging 'strong and swift' UN action to end Rohingya crisis
Kristof on Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi's shame

The Rohingyas

Azeem Ibrahim

Moore and Strange faceoff in referendum on Conservatism 10 MIN, 45 SEC


(L-R) Luther Strange and Roy Moore

Republicans in Alabama are focused on the US Senate primary for a nominee to replace Jeff Sessions, who was appointed Attorney General by President Trump. President Trump is taking sides and he's going to Alabama to endorse Luther Strange and campaign against former judge Roy Moore. Pat Duggins, news director for Alabama Public Radio, sorts out the "snakepit."

Guests:
Pat Duggins, Alabama Public Radio (@PatDuggins)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Evan George
Luke Vander Ploeg

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the ugly
For The Curious Blog

Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the ugly Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More

Sep 22, 2017

Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood
For The Curious Blog

Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More

Sep 20, 2017

Mexico Earthquake: How to help
For The Curious Blog

Mexico Earthquake: How to help A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday. The quake hit Puebla state, but caused major damage in Mexico city and a vast swath of the country. Updates from NPR: The… Read More

Sep 20, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed