Photo: Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar September 19, 2017. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)
The silent suffering of Myanmar's Rohingya
Former supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader of Myanmar, are demanding that she give up her Nobel Peace Prize. She's been silent about vicious atrocities committed by the military in her Buddhist-majority country. We get the background of a humanitarian crisis that's not as simple as it looks.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The scope of destruction left by Hurricane Maria is still unknown in Puerto. Residents and government officials have just started surveying the damage. William Villafañe, Chief of Staff of the territorial government, told NPR that he’d never in his life seen anything like it. David Ovalle is covering from Miami while colleagues from the Miami Herald find what they can in Puerto Rico.
Guests:
David Ovalle, Miami Herald (@DavidOvalle305)
When Aung San Suu Kyi was a prisoner of the ruling military in Myanmar, she won international sympathy -- and the Nobel Peace Prize. The dictatorship felt enough international pressure to allow for elections, and she was chosen for leadership, but with limited power. Now she is failing to speak out against brutal military repression of the Rohingya minority in her Buddhist-majority country. Many former supporters are crying "shame." But others say she has little choice as a virtual prisoner in a fledgling democracy.
Guests:
Matt Spetalnick, White House Correspondent, Reuters News Service (@mattspetalnick)
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times (@NickKristof)
Sarah Margon, Human Rights Watch
Azeem Ibrahim, Center for Global Policy (@AzeemIbrahim)
More:
Spetalnick on Trump urging 'strong and swift' UN action to end Rohingya crisis
Kristof on Nobel Peace Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi's shame
Azeem Ibrahim
(L-R) Luther Strange and Roy Moore
Republicans in Alabama are focused on the US Senate primary for a nominee to replace Jeff Sessions, who was appointed Attorney General by President Trump. President Trump is taking sides and he's going to Alabama to endorse Luther Strange and campaign against former judge Roy Moore. Pat Duggins, news director for Alabama Public Radio, sorts out the "snakepit."
Guests:
Pat Duggins, Alabama Public Radio (@PatDuggins)
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
More From To the Point
Raids, warrants and wiretaps: Mueller's investigation heats up Recent revelations spell bad news for Paul Manafort, President Trump's one-time campaign chair. We get a progress report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's involvement in last year's presidential campaign.
Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea President Trump played Good-Cop Bad-Cop today in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. He told world leaders the US is ready to "destroy" North Korea — while saying that nations should work together… each in its own self-interest.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the ugly Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More