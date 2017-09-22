The silent suffering of Myanmar's Rohingya

When Aung San Suu Kyi was a prisoner of the ruling military in Myanmar, she won international sympathy -- and the Nobel Peace Prize. The dictatorship felt enough international pressure to allow for elections, and she was chosen for leadership, but with limited power. Now she is failing to speak out against brutal military repression of the Rohingya minority in her Buddhist-majority country. Many former supporters are crying "shame." But others say she has little choice as a virtual prisoner in a fledgling democracy.

Guests:

Matt Spetalnick, White House Correspondent, Reuters News Service (@mattspetalnick)

Nicholas Kristof, New York Times (@NickKristof)

Sarah Margon, Human Rights Watch

Azeem Ibrahim, Center for Global Policy (@AzeemIbrahim)

