The US ramps up preparedness for nuclear war

The newest name in Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation is George Papadopoulos. During last year's campaign, candidate Donald Trump introduced Papadopoulos, one of five new foreign-policy advisors as "an oil and energy consultant, excellent guy." Yesterday, it was announced that Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and that he was helping in the investigation. The President tweeted that he was a "young, low-level volunteer named George who has already proven to be a liar." Today, Papadopoulos's attorney, Jay Sekulow defended him, saying it was unclear from the documents what his actual involvement was. Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, the president is trying to change the subject and the conservative media is going along with it.

Guests:

Peter Baker, New York Times (@peterbakernyt)