The US ramps up preparedness for nuclear war

Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize with his promise to work for an end to nuclear weapons—but he began "modernizing" the arsenal anyway. President Trump is accelerating the process. We hear progress reports and conflicting opinions about the first buildup since the end of the Cold War. 

Oct 31, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: An ICBM loaded into the silo of the Titan Missile Museum in Tucson, Arizona (Aspersions)

White House calls George Papadopoulos a liar, Republicans silent 6 MIN, 30 SEC

The newest name in Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation is George Papadopoulos. During last year's campaign, candidate Donald Trump introduced Papadopoulos, one of five new foreign-policy advisors as "an oil and energy consultant, excellent guy." Yesterday, it was announced that Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and that he was helping in the investigation. The President tweeted that he was a "young, low-level volunteer named George who has already proven to be a liar." Today, Papadopoulos's attorney, Jay Sekulow defended him, saying it was unclear from the documents what his actual involvement was. Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, the president is trying to change the subject and the conservative media is going along with it.

Guests:
Peter Baker, New York Times (@peterbakernyt)

The US is preparing for nuclear war 35 MIN, 6 SEC

As a candidate, President Trump asked, "If we don't use nuclear weapons, why do we have them?" "Modernization" began with Barack Obama. Now, it's more intense than at any time since the Cold War, which ended when Ronald Reagan and Michael Gorbachev agreed to downsize their arsenals. India, Pakistan — even North Korea — have programs for nuclear weapons, the US is buying new ones — and B-52s may go back on 24-hour alert. We hear about the benefits of the new strategy and the risks. Is it required by new realities, or a return to "nuclear madness?"

Guests:
Marcus Weisgerber, Defense One (@MarcusReports)
Eric Schlosser, investigative reporter and author
Michaela Dodge, Heritage Foundation (@MichaelaTHF)
Scott Sagan, Stanford University (@FSIStanford)

Command and Control

Eric Schlosser

The unregulated body trade 8 MIN, 3 SEC


Farrah Fasold poses for a portrait with a painting of her late father Harold Dillard
at her home in Flower Mound, Texas, July 18, 2017
Photo by Brandon Wade/Reuters

The transplanting of organs from dead people to living ones is strictly regulated in every state. But the business in body parts for research is another matter. Reuters news service gave an editor and two reporters a year to examine a multi-million-dollar industry comprised of "body-brokers" and their clients. Blake Morrison is the editor.

Guests:
Blake Morrison, Reuters (@ReutersPR)

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Devan Schwartz
Sáša Woodruff

