Trump talks tough on North Korea ahead of talks with Xi

We get a preview of the potential benefits — and potential risks — of this week's summit meeting of the Presidents of the US and China.  

Apr 05, 2017

US condemns inaction on Syria after chemical attack 6 MIN, 31 SEC

While President Trump continues to blame Barack Obama for the latest chemical weapons attack by Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, that was not what UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told today’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.  She blamed the United Nations. "When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action." We hear more from Somini Sengupta, who covers the UN for the New York Times.

Guests:
Somini Sengupta, New York Times (@SominiSengupta)

VIP treatment for China's President Xi at Mar-a-Lago 32 MIN, 55 SEC

Donald Trump's campaign was full of tough talk about China. As President, he's talking tougher than ever -- especially about North Korea, which fired another missile yesterday.  Tomorrow, at Mar-a-Lago, the President will give China's President Xi Jinping the full VIP treatment. Veteran diplomats say this week's summit is premature. By failing to demand any concessions from President Xi in advance of the meeting, did Trump give up an important advantage?

Guests:
Demetri Sevastopulo, Financial Times (@Dimi)
Ely Ratner, Council on Foreign Relations (@elyratner)
Joshua Pollack, Middlebury Institute for International Studies at Monterey (@joshua_pollack)
Anthony Ruggiero, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (@_aruggiero)

More:
Trump warns China the US is ready to tackle North Korea (FT interview)
Ratner on Trump making a huge mistake by giving VIP treatment to China
Ruggiero on Xi's visit, Trump's chance to deliver tough message to China

Trump blames Obama for Syria – and contradicts himself 10 MIN, 52 SEC

King Abdullah of Jordan joined President Trump today at the White House in condemning Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons against rebel areas filled with women and children. Mr. Trump repeated his claim that some of the blame rests with former President Obama. "I think the Obama Administration had a great opportunity to solve this crisis a long time ago when you set the red it gets crossed that line after making the threats -- I think that set us back a long ways not only in Syria but in many other parts of the world" That flies in the face of what Trump said as a civilian at the time when President Obama was being told by others to take military action, as we hear from David Corn, Washington bureau chief for Mother Jones magazine.

Guests:
David Corn, Mother Jones magazine (@DavidCornDC)

