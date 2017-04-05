Trump talks tough on North Korea ahead of talks with Xi

While President Trump continues to blame Barack Obama for the latest chemical weapons attack by Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, that was not what UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told today’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. She blamed the United Nations. "When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action." We hear more from Somini Sengupta, who covers the UN for the New York Times.
Guests:
Somini Sengupta, New York Times (@SominiSengupta)