Trump talks tough on North Korea ahead of talks with Xi

King Abdullah of Jordan joined President Trump today at the White House in condemning Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons against rebel areas filled with women and children. Mr. Trump repeated his claim that some of the blame rests with former President Obama. "I think the Obama Administration had a great opportunity to solve this crisis a long time ago when you set the red it gets crossed that line after making the threats -- I think that set us back a long ways not only in Syria but in many other parts of the world" That flies in the face of what Trump said as a civilian at the time when President Obama was being told by others to take military action, as we hear from David Corn, Washington bureau chief for Mother Jones magazine.

Guests:

David Corn, Mother Jones magazine (@DavidCornDC)