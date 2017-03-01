Trump tries on a new tone

The President who's picked so many fights with so many people told Congress last night it's time for a change. "The time for trivial fights is behind us… Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed. Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing, and hope. Our citizens deserve this, and so much more – so why not join forces to finally get it done and get it done right?"

Even some "Never Trump" hold -outs were impressed — but the bar was low for supporters who only hoped their President would act "presidential." The consensus is that he did, but without explaining how ambitious plans can be paid for or how to resolve conflicts with his own Republican Party in Congress. Has "Teleprompter Trump" replaced "Twitter Trump" for the long term — or just for a one-night stand?

Guests:

Julie Bykowicz, Associated Press (@bykowicz)

Walter Shapiro, Roll Call / Yale University (@MrWalterShapiro)

Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)

Samuel Popkin, University of California, San Diego (@SamPopkin)

Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)

