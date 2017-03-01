ON AIR
Trump tries on a new tone

President Trump may have had a familiar message last night in his first address to a Joint Meeting of Congress, but his tone and his delivery were something new.

Mar 01, 2017

Photo: Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) applaud as US President Donald J. Trump (C) arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, 28 February 2017. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Reuters)

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Jenny Hamel

Lofty new rhetoric for a familiar message 39 MIN, 45 SEC

The President who's picked so many fights with so many people told Congress last night it's time for a change. "The time for trivial fights is behind us… Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed. Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing, and hope. Our citizens deserve this, and so much more – so why not join forces to finally get it done and get it done right?"

Even some "Never Trump" hold -outs were impressed — but the bar was low for supporters who only hoped their President would act "presidential." The consensus is that he did, but without explaining how ambitious plans can be paid for or how to resolve conflicts with his own Republican Party in Congress. Has "Teleprompter Trump" replaced "Twitter Trump" for the long term — or just for a one-night stand? 

Guests:
Julie Bykowicz, Associated Press (@bykowicz)
Walter Shapiro, Roll Call / Yale University (@MrWalterShapiro)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
Samuel Popkin, University of California, San Diego (@SamPopkin)
Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)

More:
Shapiro on Trump first major deficits-don't-matter speech in modern GOP history
Kaus' 'The End of Equality'

The Candidate

Samuel L. Popkin

Snapchat's IPO: How big will it be? 10 MIN, 8 SEC

Facebook overtook Twitter; will Snap Chat overtake Facebook?

Snap, Inc. -- the parent of Snap Chat — will make its Initial Public Offering tomorrow and trading will begin on the New York Stock Exchange. Even among the stratospheric finances of the tech world, we’re likely talking big money. Sarah Frier, tech reporter for Bloomberg in San Francisco, has more on the communication app, its target audience and it's potential for continued growth.

Guests:
Sarah Frier, Bloomberg News (@sarahfrier)

