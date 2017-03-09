Photo: People in Washington, DC protest President Trump's revised travel ban, March 7, 2017. (Ted Eytan)
Producers:
Jenny Hamel
Andrea Brody
Yael Even Or
Trump's travel ban and the long-term agenda
The Trump Administration's revised travel ban may be good news for some visa holders and others, but it's still being challenged as unconstitutional. Some reporters call it the beginning of a long-term effort to change the demographic make-up of the United States.
The Pentagon announced today that some 400 US Army Rangers and Marines have arrived in Syria, preparing for the upcoming battle to liberate Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State's so-called caliphate. Dan Lamothe, national security reporter and military blogger for the Washington Post, says the plan to use the American flag to organize others who, although they don't get along, are all aligned against ISIS, has been in the works for some time.
Guests:
Dan Lamothe, Washington Post (@danlamothe)
More:
Washington Post on Pentagon's plan to seize Raqqa, significant increase in US participation
President Trump’s travel ban suspended in courts has been revised. There’s no mention of any religion, and many thousands of people can enter the US after all. But, while Iraq has been removed from the list for banned travelers, it still applies only to Muslim-majority nations. Christian countries have never been mentioned -- even those also designated as potential sources of terror. But a judge says the State of Hawaii still has grounds for a challenge. We look at the impact of the changes and the ultimate goal: is it restoring Judeo-Christian domination and reversing the trend toward a multi-cultural nation?
Guests:
Brian Bennett, Los Angeles Times (@bybrianbennett)
John Yoo, University of California, Berkeley
Farhana Khera, Muslim Advocates (@farhanakhera)
Kirk Johnson, The List Project to Resettle Iraqi Allies (@KirkWJohnson)
More:
Bennett on how Trump's travel ban could change how US conducts foreign policy
Yoo on Trump's new travel ban being on firmer legal footing
Khera on Trump's new travel ban still being illegal
Kirk W. Johnson
Another travel ban… this time from Israel.
Photo by Takver
The Knesset, Israel's Parliament, has enacted a new law that bars foreign citizens from entering that country if they've supported a boycott of Israel itself or of products made in the controversial settlements on what most of the world calls Palestinian lands. That includes many American Jews. Amir Tibon is Washington correspondent with Haaretz.
Guests:
Amir Tibon, Haaretz (@amirtibon)