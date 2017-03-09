Trump's travel ban and the long-term agenda

President Trump’s travel ban suspended in courts has been revised. There’s no mention of any religion, and many thousands of people can enter the US after all. But, while Iraq has been removed from the list for banned travelers, it still applies only to Muslim-majority nations. Christian countries have never been mentioned -- even those also designated as potential sources of terror. But a judge says the State of Hawaii still has grounds for a challenge. We look at the impact of the changes and the ultimate goal: is it restoring Judeo-Christian domination and reversing the trend toward a multi-cultural nation?

Guests:

Brian Bennett, Los Angeles Times (@bybrianbennett)

John Yoo, University of California, Berkeley

Farhana Khera, Muslim Advocates (@farhanakhera)

Kirk Johnson, The List Project to Resettle Iraqi Allies (@KirkWJohnson)

More:

Bennett on how Trump's travel ban could change how US conducts foreign policy

Yoo on Trump's new travel ban being on firmer legal footing

Khera on Trump's new travel ban still being illegal

