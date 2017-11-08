US elections: How far have we come since Bush v. Gore?

In the year 2000, legal dispute over the failure of Florida's voting machinery led to the selection of President George W. Bush by the US Supreme Court. Other results were a crisis of confidence in America's electoral process — which produced many changes. Exactly one year ago today -- in another presidential election -- some of those changes were called into question, and there were echoes last night. In this last week before To the Point goes from daily radio to podcast only, we look at what's happened since the program started 17 years ago. We hear about the security of voting machines, voter ID, Gerrymandering and what politicians like to call the "sacred right of every American" to cast a ballot.

Guests:

Ari Berman, Mother Jones (@AriBerman)

Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under Law (@KristenClarkeJD)

Lawrence Norden, New York University Law School (@BrennanCenter)

David Daley, journalist and author (@davedaley3)

