US elections: How far have we come since Bush v. Gore?
This program began in the year 2000 with coverage of the contested election of President George W. Bush. Changes in the following 17 years were supposed to improve the integrity of the electoral process. Is the "guarantee" that every American has the right to vote more — or less — a reality?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Last night saw the first major statewide elections since Donald Trump became President one year ago. In New Jersey, and especially in Virginia, Democrats scored big victories. Even some Republicans are saying the difference was President Trump. Virginia Republican Congressman Scott Taylor called the results a referendum on Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan says last night's defeats put more pressure on the GOP. "We've got to deliver." Kyle Kondik, managing editor for Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics looks at the Democratic sweep and what it portends for midterm elections.
Guests:
Kyle Kondik, Sabato's Crystal Ball / University of Virginia (@kkondik)
In the year 2000, legal dispute over the failure of Florida's voting machinery led to the selection of President George W. Bush by the US Supreme Court. Other results were a crisis of confidence in America's electoral process — which produced many changes. Exactly one year ago today -- in another presidential election -- some of those changes were called into question, and there were echoes last night. In this last week before To the Point goes from daily radio to podcast only, we look at what's happened since the program started 17 years ago. We hear about the security of voting machines, voter ID, Gerrymandering and what politicians like to call the "sacred right of every American" to cast a ballot.
Guests:
Ari Berman, Mother Jones (@AriBerman)
Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under Law (@KristenClarkeJD)
Lawrence Norden, New York University Law School (@BrennanCenter)
David Daley, journalist and author (@davedaley3)
More:
Berman on how voter suppression threw Wisconsin to Trump
Berman on Trump election commissioner's voter database as a ripe target for hackers
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on voter intimidation, deceptive robo calls, suppressive tactics at the polls
Norden on our election systems being at grave risk of cyberattacks
Daley on Gillespie as being the architect of Gerrymandering in the US
Daley's 'Ratf**ked: The True Story behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy'
Ari Berman
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
Gideon Brower
More From To the Point
The American military in the age of endless war In this last week before To the Point becomes a weekly podcast, and we're looking back at what's changed since our program began. During 16 of our 17 years, the US has been a nation at war. Today, we hear about the "military-industrial complex" Dwight Eisenhower warned about and how it's shaping the country.
How politicized is the federal judiciary? The US Supreme Court decided the Presidential election in the year 2000. The majority over-ruled the courts of Florida despite promises to uphold states rights. That was the first big story for this program. Today we look at what's happened since.
The winners and losers of the GOP tax reform bill After failing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Trump and Republicans in both Houses of Congress want reform of another kind -- before Christmas. Will they be able to pass their tax cuts that soon? What's at stake for next year's elections?
Russian trolls and American thinking Big Tech was on the defensive this week on Capitol Hill. Twitter, Facebook, and Google held back their famous CEO's and sent their lawyers to be grilled by members of both parties. But Republicans and Democrats may have learned more than expected. Russian disinformation is aimed at creating social upheaval not just at partisan politics.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
‘Root Shock’ and the psychological toll of displacement When someone is forced from their home, whether by rising rent, eviction or a community that grows unaffordable, the consequences are tangible and life-changing. The Centers for Disease Control considers… Read More
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More