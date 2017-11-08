ON AIR
US elections: How far have we come since Bush v. Gore?

This program began in the year 2000 with coverage of the contested election of President George W. Bush. Changes in the following 17 years were supposed to improve the integrity of the electoral process. Is the "guarantee" that every American has the right to vote more — or less — a reality?  

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 08, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Nathan Gibbs

A blue surge in Virginia elections and across the nation 6 MIN, 29 SEC

Last night saw the first major statewide elections since Donald Trump became President one year ago.  In New Jersey, and especially in Virginia, Democrats scored big victories.  Even some Republicans are saying the difference was President Trump.  Virginia Republican Congressman Scott Taylor called the results a referendum on Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan says last night's defeats put more pressure on the GOP. "We've got to deliver." Kyle Kondik, managing editor for Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics looks at the Democratic sweep and what it portends for midterm elections.

Guests:
Kyle Kondik, Sabato's Crystal Ball / University of Virginia (@kkondik)

US elections: Repaired… or fixed? 43 MIN, 41 SEC

In the year 2000, legal dispute over the failure of Florida's voting machinery led to the selection of President George W. Bush by the US Supreme Court. Other results were a crisis of confidence in America's electoral process — which produced many changes. Exactly one year ago today -- in another presidential election -- some of those changes were called into question, and there were echoes last night. In this last week before To the Point goes from daily radio to podcast only, we look at what's happened since the program started 17 years ago. We hear about the security of voting machines, voter ID, Gerrymandering and what politicians like to call the "sacred right of every American" to cast a ballot.

Guests:
Ari Berman, Mother Jones (@AriBerman)
Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under Law (@KristenClarkeJD)
Lawrence Norden, New York University Law School (@BrennanCenter)
David Daley, journalist and author (@davedaley3)

More:
Berman on how voter suppression threw Wisconsin to Trump
Berman on Trump election commissioner's voter database as a ripe target for hackers
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on voter intimidation, deceptive robo calls, suppressive tactics at the polls
Norden on our election systems being at grave risk of cyberattacks
Daley on Gillespie as being the architect of Gerrymandering in the US
Daley's 'Ratf**ked: The True Story behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy'

Give Us the Ballot

Ari Berman

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
Gideon Brower

