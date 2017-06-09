Who's to blame for the opioid crisis?

Overdose deaths from opioid painkillers are epidemic across the country. States and other localities are taking drug companies to court. Taxpayers are stuck with increased costs for public health, courtrooms, jails and coroners’ offices. The governments want compensation. They claim Big Pharma has knowingly played down the risks of opioids and pushed doctors to increase prescriptions that maximize company profits. Who do the companies blame? Drug users--who don’t pay attention to the directions. We’ll hear legal—and moral—arguments.

Guests:

Mike Dewine, Ohio Attorney General (@OhioAG)

Sam Quinones, journalist and independent producer (@samquinones7)

Peter Pitts, former Associate Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration

Richard Ausness, Associate Dean for Faculty Research and Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky College of Law (@ukcollegeoflaw)