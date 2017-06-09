Photo: Defense Department health care beneficiaries makes prescription drug disposal easy for expired and unused medications with a "bring back" program at military treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force)
Who's to blame for the opioid crisis?
Some of the lawyers who took on Big Tobacco are now going after Big Pharma. It’s all about the deadly epidemic of opioid use. Are the drug companies to blame? What about the users? Later, on today’s Talking Point: making sense of Britain’s upset election.
Photo: Defense Department health care beneficiaries makes prescription drug disposal easy for expired and unused medications with a "bring back" program at military treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force)
At his first news conference since James Comey’s testimony before a Senate Committee, President Trump repeated his tweet of early this morning, "no collusion, no obstruction, he's a leaker." He also denied ever asking Comey for his loyalty. And the President said he’d testify under oath for Robert Mueller, the Special Counsel.
Margaret Talev, Bloomberg News (@margarettalev)
Overdose deaths from opioid painkillers are epidemic across the country. States and other localities are taking drug companies to court. Taxpayers are stuck with increased costs for public health, courtrooms, jails and coroners’ offices. The governments want compensation. They claim Big Pharma has knowingly played down the risks of opioids and pushed doctors to increase prescriptions that maximize company profits. Who do the companies blame? Drug users--who don’t pay attention to the directions. We’ll hear legal—and moral—arguments.
Mike Dewine, Ohio Attorney General (@OhioAG)
Sam Quinones, journalist and independent producer (@samquinones7)
Peter Pitts, former Associate Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration
Richard Ausness, Associate Dean for Faculty Research and Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky College of Law (@ukcollegeoflaw)
Prime Minister Theresa May called early elections to increase her conservative majority in the British Parliament. Yesterday, voters reduced it instead. But British Prime Minister Theresa May wants to hold on to power. We’ll hear what Americans need to know beyond “the British Bernie Sanders” and Lord Buckethead.
Jeremy Corbyn speaking in Manchester at the Labour general election launch event.
Griff Witte, Washington Post (@griffwitte)